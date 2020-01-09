Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Jan 10th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.
Change Of Venue For South Kerry Football Final Replay
There's a change of venue for this weekend's Walsh's Supervalu South Kerry Senior Football Final Replay.The game between St Mary's and Dromid Pearses has...
Kerry Community Games Preview
The new season of competitions in Kerry gets underway this weekend with Badminton and Basketball the focus of attention for athletes.Looking ahead is Nelius...
Call for revamp of home care support following issues in Tralee
SIPTU is calling for a revamp of the system of home care support assistance in Tralee.This follows claims from service users that there were...
GSOC not making any comment on possible investigations into Killarney Garda Division members
GSOC is not making any comment on possible investigations into members of the Killarney Garda Division.In the past week, a blog was posted online,...
Councillor says major Killarney tourist route needs to be resurfaced without delay
A councillor says a major tourist route in Killarney needs to be resurfaced without delay.That’s according to Councillor Brendan Cronin, who was speaking about...
Kerry Area Basketball Round-Up
With the latest news from the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Board, here's Padraig Harnett...AUDIO - BASKETBALL