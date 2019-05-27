Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, on Tuesday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15 pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon.Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Kerry Manager Disappointed To Lose Defender After Great League Campaign
Peter Keane says it’s disappointing to have lost Peter Crowley after what the Kerry manager describes as a great League campaign by the Laune...
Denis Lyons, Clonmore Terrace, Ballymullen, Tralee
Noel O’Sullivan, Hawley Park, Tralee.
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Boherbee, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (May 28th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the...
An Bord Pleanala grants permission for solar farm in North Kerry
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a solar farm in North Kerry.Terra Solar II Limited had sought planning permission for ten years...
Calls for council to take over the running of Killarney National Park
There are calls for Kerry County Council to take over the running of Killarney National Park.Independent councillor in the Kenmare Electoral Area Dan McCarthy...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAADates, times, and venues will be confirmed tomorrow for the first round qualifiers in the All-Ireland senior football championship.Neighbours Monaghan and Fermanagh will meet...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
All-Ireland Hardball Junior Singles Final Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh beat David Walsh, Cork 21-12 21-17Lee Strand County U12 Football League Phase 2 Round 2 Div 1A...