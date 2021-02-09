Denis Keane, Tullahinell, Ballylongford

Denis’ Cortege will depart from the family home in Tullahinell on Thursday morning travelling the following route: Tullahinell, Asdee Village, Dirra, Tullamore, Doon Road. Arriving at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Palliative Care Unit. Denis passed away, peacefully on February 8th surrounded by his loving and devoted family in the wonderful and fabulous care of the palliative care unit team at Kerry University Hospital. He is pre-deceased by his parents John and Breda.

Denis is deeply missed by his heartbroken family, his beloved wife Sarah, his adored children Jessica, Jack and Elaine. His brother Eoin, his sisters Mary and Sheila, Mother- in-law Maura, sisters-in-law Siobhan, Louise and Joann, brother-in-law Diarmuid, nieces, nephews, his aunt Maryann O'Carroll (Abbeydorney), cousins, extended family, good and dear neighbours and wide circle of friends. In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.