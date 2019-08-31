Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
