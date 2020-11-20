Denis Healy of Church Street, Ardfert & formerly of Knockenagh, Ardfert

A private family funeral will take place for Denis on Saturday at 12 noon in St Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Denis’ Funeral Cortege will leave St Brendan’s Church after 12 noon mass through the village to the Abbey cCemetery Ardfert if anyone would like to pay their respects along the way

Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home Ballyheigue.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

