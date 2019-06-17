Denis Fenton, The Park, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.15pm – 9pm, followed by removal at 9pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR