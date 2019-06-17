Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.15pm – 9pm, followed by removal at 9pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Pat Kenny, Mill Road, Killarney and late of Muckross, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm - 6.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem...
Denis Fenton, The Park, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.15pm - 9pm, followed by removal at 9pm to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
Kerry Manager Not Reading Much Into Last Year’s Victory Over Cork
Kerry manager Peter Keane says he wouldn’t read much into last year’s victory over Cork when it comes to Saturday’s Munster Senior Football Championship...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERChelsea are yet to make a formal approach for Derby County manager Frank Lampard.The 40-year old is believed to be Chelsea's preferred...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 18th June Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7:30 Castlemaine Utd v Classic FC ...
