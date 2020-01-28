Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 29th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Latest News
Legal Lowdown – January 28th, 2020
On the last Tuesday of the month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy deals with your questions. This month queries regarding wills predominated.
Aontú Leader Peadar Ó Tóibín – January 28th, 2020
The party has one candidate, Sonny Foran, contesting the election in the Kerry constituency. Jerry spoke to him about this, about the party’s absence...
Young Voters’ Verdict on TV Debate – January 28th, 2020
Jenny Watton, Dawn Lenihan and Joseph Kavanagh who are students at IT Tralee discussed last night’s TV debate involving party leaders. They also highlighted...
Kerry TD calls for ambulance service reform
A Kerry TD is calling for reform of the ambulance service in the county.Fianna Fail's John Brassil claims an ambulance from Cork had to...
Latest Sports
3 Kerry Players On GAA.ie Football Team Of The Week
There are 3 Kerry players on the GAA.ie football team of the week.Defender Gavin Crowley and forwards James O’Donoghue & David Clifford are all...
Basketball Hall Of Fame Award For Former Tralee Player
Former Lee Strand Tralee player Caroline Forde will be one of 4 inductees into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame at a ceremony later...
The Kingdom Warrior To Return To The Ring In March
Kevin Cronin will have his next fight over St. Patrick’s weekend.The Kingdom Warrior is to take on English opponent Callum Hyde outside Manchester...