Denis (Denny) Murphy, Gurranecarney / Caherdowney, Carriganima, Macroom, Co Cork.

A private family funeral mass will take place on Thursday in St. Patrick’s, Church, Millstreet at 1pm followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet. Denis’ s Funeral Mass will be aired on www.corkmusicstation.com Family flowers only, donations to Pieta House if desired.

