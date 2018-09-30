Denis (Denny) Daly, Dromartin, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Casey’s funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Monday from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 o’clock, followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

