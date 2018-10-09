Denis ‘Denny’ Casey, Derra, Brosna.

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home this evening (Tues Oct 9th) at 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Carthages Church, Brosna. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery Brosna. Family flowers only.
Latest News
Rose Curran, Garriney, Waterville & Formerly of Co. Leitrim.
Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8pm. ...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS Team Kerry 45, St Marys 71
Peter Keane Ratified As Kerry Senior Football Manager
Peter Keane has been confirmed as the new manager of the Kerry Senior football team.Keane has been ratified on a 3 year term to...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERCork City are into a fourth consecutive F-A-I Cup final after a 2-1 win over Bohemians in last night's semi-final replay at Turner's...
Patrice Diggin Nominated For Junior Camogie Player Of The Year
Kerry’s Patrice Diggin has been nominated for Junior Camogie Player Of The Year.She’s joined on the shortlist by two members of the Dublin team...
Latest Sports
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS Team Kerry 45, St Marys 71
Peter Keane Ratified As Kerry Senior Football Manager
Peter Keane has been confirmed as the new manager of the Kerry Senior football team.Keane has been ratified on a 3 year term to...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERCork City are into a fourth consecutive F-A-I Cup final after a 2-1 win over Bohemians in last night's semi-final replay at Turner's...