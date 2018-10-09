Denis ‘Denny’ Casey, Derra, Brosna.

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home this evening (Tues Oct 9th) at 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Carthages Church, Brosna. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery Brosna. Family flowers only.

