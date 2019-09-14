Denis ‘Den’ Foley Snr., Ballinclogher, Lixnaw.

Reposing at the Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw tomorrow Sunday (Sept 15th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Churchyard Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.