Denis ‘Den’ Brosnan, Kilmurray, Cordal.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen this evening (Fri Feb 7th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Cordal at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Scartaglin Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

