Denis Cronin, Riverville, Farranfore

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland tomorrow Sunday evening from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Remains arriving to The Church of St. Therese and St. Colmcille, Currans at 10:30am on Monday morning for the Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. No flowers please. Donations to My Canine Company Autism Services. Enquiries to Sheehan Undertakers Farranfore.