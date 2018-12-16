Denis Cremins, Broughane, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening (Dec.17th), from 6pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Dec.18th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

