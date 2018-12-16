Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening (Dec.17th), from 6pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Dec.18th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.
Denis Cremins, Broughane, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening (Dec.17th), from 6pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. ...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny U17 League Dingle Bay Rovers 0-0 Rattoo Rovers. Ballyheigue Athletic 0-7 Fenit Samphires. St Brendans Park 7-4 Atletico Ardfert. Killarney Celtic 2-3 Ballyhar...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry Football O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club Semi-Final Crokes v Rathmore at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium North Kerry Football Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup Final Sponsored by...
2 Out Of 4 Wins For Kerry Basketball Sides
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Moycullen 95-73 in the Men’s Super League.Keanes Supervalu Killorglin lost 91-84 at Maree.In Men’s Division One Scott’s Lakers St...
Bridie Cox (née Sheahan), Ballyline, Ballylongford & formerly of Leitrim Middle, Moyvane.
Reposing at lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel...
