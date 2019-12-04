reposing at The Gleasure Funeral home, Tralee on Thursday form 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Ballyseedy Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Tralee Community Nursing Unit, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe FAI have been plunged deeper into financial crisis.Telecommunications company 'Three' will end their decade-long sponsorship of Irish football when their current contract expires...
€10 million upgrade of Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant approved
A €10 million upgrade of the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant has been approved.The information was revealed in response to a motion from Independent councillor...
Denis Costello, Riverside Drive, Oakview, Tralee
Clúid housing development units in Killarney to be allocated in coming weeks
Units at the Clúid housing development in Killarney will be allocated in the coming weeks.Kerry County Council says the Oakwood development has now moved...
IT Tralee Opponents Confirmed For 2020 Sigerson & Ryan Cups
The footballers of IT Tralee will face Carlow IT in the first round of the 2020 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.Defending champions UCC will play...
Latest Sports
Mid-Kerry Schools Win Dunloe Cup & Shield Double
A brilliant second half display from Milltown Presentation has led them capturing the Dunloe Cup for the first time.They overcame St Brendan's Killarney 2-13...