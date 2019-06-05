Denis Casey, Pinewood Estate, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (June 6th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
A Problem Shared – June 5th, 2019
Val and Tony give their thoughts on how they would deal with listeners’ dilemmas.
All five candidates elected in the Ireland South constituency
The Green Party's Grace O'Sullivan has been elected to the European Parliament for the Ireland South constituency, taking the fourth seat.Fine Gael's Deirdre Clune...
Kerry students tackle first of state exams
Over 3,800 students in Kerry began their state exams today.1,887 students are sitting the Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied and 1,953 began the...
The Global Village – June 4th, 2019
La Grande Kalle, the Congolese legend, is this week`s featured artist.
David Clifford Admits Kerry Must Improve Against Cork
Kerry's solitary All Star from 2018 says the Kingdom's second half performance against Clare wasn't up to scratch.David Clifford says the team were sloppy...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe rape lawsuit in the U-S-A against Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped.A notice of voluntary dismissal has been filed at the Nevada...
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 FinalAnnascaul Inch Utd v Killorglin Afc in Mounthawk Park at 7.00pm (extra time & pens if needed)