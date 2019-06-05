Denis Casey, Pinewood Estate, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (June 6th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

