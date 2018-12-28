Denis Brosnan, O’ Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Elaine Foley, 3 Quarryvale, Mounthawk, Tralee on Sunday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church Tralee on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Abbeyfeale Coursing
James O'Connor reports from the first day of Corn na Féile in Abbeyfeale.
Weekend KDL Preview
John O'Regan has a look ahead to all the weekend's action in the Kerry District Leagues.
Evening Sports Update
DARTSIreland's Brendan Dolan is through to the quarter finals of the PDC World Darts Championships for the first timeThe Fermanagh native got the better...
Hope new car park and bypass will alleviate Killarney’s congestion
It's hoped the opening of the Rock Road car park and the development of a new bypass in Killarney will alleviate congestion in the...
Kerry’s lottery players helped raise over seven million for good causes
National Lottery players in Kerry, raised more than seven million Euro for good causes all over Ireland last year, it's been revealed. Premier Lotteries Ireland,...
Latest Sports
Abbeyfeale Coursing
James O'Connor reports from the first day of Corn na Féile in Abbeyfeale.
Weekend KDL Preview
John O'Regan has a look ahead to all the weekend's action in the Kerry District Leagues.
Evening Sports Update
DARTSIreland's Brendan Dolan is through to the quarter finals of the PDC World Darts Championships for the first timeThe Fermanagh native got the better...