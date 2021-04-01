Demand for COVID-19 testing in Kerry dropped steadily in recent weeks

The demand for COVID-19 testing in Kerry has dropped steadily in recent weeks.

That’s according to a letter from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare sent to councillors in the Kenmare Municipal District.

Kerry County Council had written to the HSE on behalf of the Kenmare MD councillors to enquire about the provision of a test centre in South Kerry.

The response from Priscilla Lynch, Head of Service, Health and Wellbeing at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, says there are currently no plans to add more test centres.

She says the demand for testing in Kerry has dropped steadily, which reflects falling case numbers in the county.

She adds this is due to the hard work of the public in taking action to stop the spread of COVID-19.