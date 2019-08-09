Deloitte Ireland queries projected cost of completing IT Tralee and CIT merger

Deloitte Ireland has queried the projected costs of completing the merger of IT Tralee and CIT.

The financial consulting and auditing firm completed a report earlier this year on the merger between the Institute of Technology Tralee and the Cork Institute of Technology.

Deloitte were engaged by the Higher Education Authority to assist in an evaluation of the MTU application.

Deloitte Ireland published the Eligibility Criteria Sample Process Review report in May of this year, following the institutions’ application to be designated a technological university earlier this year.

It examined the Munster Technological University in a number of areas, including student and staff profiles, research activity criteria and integration costs.

Deloitte said it appears the MTU did not include any budget for costs following the proposed merger date of 1 January 2020 with the application, however, costs were estimated to be €12m over an eight-year period, beginning in the 2019/20 academic year.

The company was unable to reconcile integration costs of €12m in the application; in response, the MTU integration team told Deloitte costs are constantly evolving.

The Oversight Board Budget later showed projected costs of €14.3m, €2.3m more than the costs outlined in the TU application.

Additionally, Deloitte said it was unable to reconcile how the MTU integration team identified the proposed staff requirements, based on a work plan submitted.