Delivery of satellite project broadband in Black Valley expected in coming weeks

The delivery of broadband to the Black Valley through a pilot satellite project is expected in the coming weeks.

At the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen enquired about the progress in securing broadband for the area.

In its response to the motion, Kerry County Council said one of the options being explored is a satellite pilot programme, believed to be by billionaire Elon Musk’s company Starlink.

It was revealed in February that the Black Valley was to get high-speed satellite-delivered internet this year in a pilot project funded by technology billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla, is deploying a chain of satellites into space to provide cheap and fast broadband connection for remote rural locations.

A strict non-disclosure agreement was reached between the billionaire’s Starlink company and Kerry County Council last December to cover the Irish chapter of the enterprise.

Following Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen’s request for an update on progress for securing broadband for the Valley, Kerry County Council said a number of options are being worked on.

One of these is a Satellite beta/pilot, which will serve a number of properties in the area.

The council said it expects delivery of the initial kit in the next two weeks, and it hopes a service will be provided shortly afterwards.

The council says it’s also working with Eir, who have commenced pre-planning on the replacement/upgrade of their WiMax-based phone service in the Valley, to improve their landline, mobile and broadband issues.

The council is also engaging with National Broadband Ireland on their likely roll-out plans and how best to utilise existing ESB assets to deploy fibre services to the Valley.