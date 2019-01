A delegation from a town in Palestine is to visit Tralee in March to sign a twinning agreement.

In a letter to Mayor of Tralee Cllr Graham Spring, the Mayor of Beit Sahour Jehad Khair thanked him for the courageous stand with the Palestinian nation.

Last June, Sinn Fein Cllr Pa Daly tabled a motion calling for a twinning arrangement between Tralee and the town near Bethlehem.