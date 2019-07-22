Delay in development of 20 council houses in Ballybunion

Plans to develop 20 council houses in Ballybunion have been delayed.

It had been expected that building works on the 20 houses at Marconi would have started earlier this year, but local Sinn Fein Councillor Robert Beasley could now be November.

Kerry County Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell says the delay is due to procurement; it’s outside of their control but they’re trying to resolve it as soon as they can.

Elsewhere, the council recently received approval to build 20 houses at Woodview Place Tarbert.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, however, has asked that in the detailed design, the council would consider increasing the number of units to 22.