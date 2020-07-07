Deirdre Laide (nee O Sullivan) of Monavalley, Tralee & formerly of Ballylongford

Beloved wife of Mick and dearest mother of Joanne (Leahy), Patrick (Pa) and Christine (Devereux).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Michelle, Ben, Ciara, Barry, Anna & Tom, brothers Christopher & Mike, sisters Marie, Patrice & Jean, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Eamonn & Michael, daughter-in-law Louise, Godchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Deirdre with the Requiem Mass being streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net on Thursday at 11am and private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the palliative Care Unit, UHK, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****