Deirdre Ferris has been selected to replace Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly on Kerry County Council.

Members of Sinn Féin decided last night who will replace the newly elected TD on the local authority in the Tralee Municipal District.

Speaking following her selection, Ms Ferris said she’s determined to give the people of the area the representation they deserve.

Padraig Sugrue, from Farmers Bridge, had also put his name forward.