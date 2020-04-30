Deferring South Kerry Greenway decision described as disappointing

A further delay to a decision on the South Kerry Greenway has been described as disappointing.

An Bord Pleanála held a four-week oral hearing into the proposed greenway during October and November of last year, following failure between Kerry County Council and affected landowners to agree on the 32km-route.

A decision was due today, however, it’s been delayed.

48 hectares – or 115 acres – are needed for the proposed South Kerry Greenway.

Kerry County Council decided to acquire the lands by compulsory purchase order, following failure to secure agreement over the years with nearly 200 landowners along the 32-kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard.

As a result, An Bord Pleanála held an oral hearing, which heard from the local authority, environmental and cycling groups, and landowners.

A decision by An Bord Pleanála Inspector Karla McBride was due to be given today, however, that’s been delayed.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly says this is particularly disappointing, given the recent downturn due to COVID-19.

He says, had approval been given, there are a number of steps which could take place in the coming months, such as the notice to treat, notice of entry and a move to compensate landowners.