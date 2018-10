Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney have lost in Men’s Division One.

They were beaten 93-85 at IT Carlow.

Killarney opened up an early 10-6 lead but come the end of the first quarter trailed 26-25.





The second period belonged to Carlow, who had a 20 point half-time advantage at 56-36.

The gap was down to seven, 71-64, by the end of the third.

Killarney got back to within 3, at 88-85, inside the closing 3 minutes but went down by 8 in the end.