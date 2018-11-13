Defeat For Republic Of Ireland In Victory Shield

Republic of Ireland have lost the opening match of their Victory Shield title defence.

They went down 3-1 to Northern Ireland at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

It was nil all at the break before the North went ahead just past the halfway mark in the second period.





Oliver O’Neill equalised for the Republic a minute later but two goals in the final 10 minutes won it for the North.

Padraig Harnett reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTVictory.mp3

Scotland and Wales drew 1-1 in the tournament opener.

Republic of Ireland play Wales at 1 tomorrow in Mounthawk Park while Northern Ireland face Scotland from 6 at the same venue.

