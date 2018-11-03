Defeat For Na Gaeil In Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship

Na Gaeil have lost their Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship ¼ Final.

They went down in Edinburgh, 2-11 to 2-9, against British champions Dunedin Connollys. 2 goals in a quick second half spell did the damage as Dunedin Connollys opened up an 8 point lead and the late Na Gaeil fightback fell just short.

Playing with a strong wind, Dunedin Connollys opened up a 3 points advantage by half time.





A goal early in the second half saw Na Gaeil make it a 1 point game at 2-3 to 0-10 but then came those decisive strikes.