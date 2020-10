Kerry are out of the Bord Gais Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship after being beaten by Cork in Austin Stack Park.

Kerry started well and were level at the waterbreak.

Cork pushed on well and were better in the second quarter, pushing their lead to 6 points at Half Time

Kerry 0-5 to Corks 0-11

Cork were the stronger right through the second half, despite Kerry scoring 2 goals in the half.

Full time in Tralee

Cork 2-24

Kerry 2-10

Mike O Halloran has the final update from Austin Stack Park