Defeat For Kerry In McGrath Cup

The Kerry Footballers round out their preseason preparations with defeat on the road to Tipperary in the McGrath Cup.

Although there was nothing to play for regards making the final, both sides were very competitive.

Kerry, managed by John Sugrue had a team comprised mainly of U20 players, many of who played Cork yesterday in the John Kerins Cup.

Tipperary had the better of the two sides, with a converted penalty inside the first minute, followed up by 2 points inside the first 4 minutes.

It took 5 minutes for Kerry to get their first score of the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Kerry were struggling, Tipperary moving into a 1-5 to 1 point lead.

But Kerry settled into the game and scored 3 unanswered points to move it back to a 4 point game, 1-5 to 0-4 on 30 minutes

4 more points were added before the break, leaving the halftime score 1-8 to 5 in favor of Tipperary.

Just 2 points in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, one for each side, 1-9 to 0-6.

Kerry came back into the game over the next few minutes, after 52 minutes, the gap was closed to 3, 1-9 to 0-9.

That goal is what separated the teams for most of the second half with each side cancelling out eachothers scores

1-12 to 11 on the 60 minute mark.

But then, the game changer from Paul O Shea who burried it surrounded by Tipperary defenders to make it a one point game with 2 minutes on the clock, 1-12 to 1-11.

Tipperary went back into a two point lead 1 minute into an added 3 minutes at the end of the game.

And that was to be the final score.

Full Time

Tipperary 1-13

Kerry 1-11