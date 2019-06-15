Ladies Munster U21 Football Championship
Round 2
Kerry 2-04 Cork 6-11
Joe McDonagh Cup D-Day For Kerry
Kerry will this afternoon bid to secure their Joe McDonagh Cup status for 2020.They host fellow relegation candidates Offaly in Round 5 at Austin...
Defeat For Kerry In Ladies Munster U21 Football Championship
Ladies Munster U21 Football Championship Round 2 Kerry 2-04 Cork 6-11
Morning Sports Update
GOLFRory McIlroy is right in contention at the halfway stage of the US Open.The County Down star shot a 2 under par second...
Home Help CE Scheme Comes to End in Tralee – June 14th, 2019
The Community Employment home help scheme operated from Cumann Iosaef Community Centre in Tralee but has now come to an end. Ken McDaid who...
Call from the Dáil – June 14th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent analyses the week in politics.
Kerry Home Helps Not Paid Travel Expenses for Two Months – June 14th, 2019
Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or health care support assistants, who work for the HSE. After his interview with Treasa Murphy, the...