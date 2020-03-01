Defeat For Kerry Hurlers Against Antrim In Division 2A

Our Kerry hurlers lost at home today to Antrim in the Allianz League Division 2A.

The final score was Kerry 2-14 Antrim 2-20.

Timmy Sheehan with a full time report:

Fintan O’Connor talking after the game:

Antrim Manager Darren Gleeson:

