Defeat For Kerry In The Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League

Kerry were in Nenagh today where they lost to Tipperary in the Co-op Superstores Senior Hurling League on a score of Tipperary 4-20 Kerry 1-14

Tipperary were the first team to get on the scoreboard and they kept that lead for the remainder of the match. For the first 20 minutes Kerry were keeping a steady distance until the 25th where Tipp got their first goal. Minutes later the home team made it 2 goals and just before the half-time they got their third. The half-time score was Tipperary 3-14 Kerry 0-07.

At the start of the second half, it was already pretty much game over for Kerry. Kerry tried to freshen up their side by making a number of substitutions but just moments later Tipperary hit the back of the Kerry net for the fourth time. Despite Jordan Conway scoring a goal for Kerry with 7 minutes remaining, it was game over for the Kingdom.





The game finished Tipperary 4-20 Kerry 1-14