Defeat For Kerry Camogie Team

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry have lost to Wexford 3-11 to 1-6 in Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Div 2 Group 1

They were behind 2-7 to 1-3 at half time at Austin Stack Park.

A low scoring second half ensued, with the Kingdom going down by 11.

Kerry coach Ian Brick

