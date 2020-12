Kerry were beaten 3-2 in the SSE Airtricity U19 Shield.

They lost out to UCD, John Carmody and Daniel Okwute on target for the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Kerry will host Limerick in the 17s Shield at 7.45 on Tuesday.

Limerick and Carlow Kilkenny have drawn 2-2, meaning all 3 teams could still win the group.