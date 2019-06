Kerry U19’s lost to Cobh Ramblers today in the SSE Airtricity U19 League.

The kingdom were 3-0 down at halftime and to make matters worse Kerry keeper Brian O’Regan went off injured early in the first half.

The second half didn’t fare any better for the kingdom as the final score saw Cobh Ramblers 5-0 Kerry.

Kerry U19’s manager Darren Aherne reviews the game;

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/darrenah-1.mp3

Kerry 13’s ended up in 3-3 draw with Cabinteely, the kingdom were down 3-1 at halftime.