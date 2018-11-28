Def Leppard – The Definitive

Hundreds remain without power in Kerry
There are hundreds of customers still without electricity in Kerry.South Kerry is the worst affected with over 460 customers left without power.173 are affected...
Over 3,500 customers without power in Kerry due to Storm Diana
ESB crews say they have already restored power to thousands of buildings affected by Storm Diana.An orange wind warning is in place for coastal...
Kerry TDs say staffing shortages in mental health services must be addressed
Kerry TDs say staffing shortages in mental health services must be addressed.The South/South-West Region, which covers Kerry and Cork, has the greatest number of...
A Problem Shared – November 28th, 2018
A dilemma involving a husband who has a domineering and controlling wife. Tony gives his thoughts as to how best handle the situation.
Making Baths Safer – November 28th, 2018
Fianna Fáil senator from Listowel, Ned O’Sullivan, says hotel baths need to be made safer. He was on a respirator for three months after...
Using Force on Children – November 28th, 2018
A District Court judge in Listowel convicted a woman of assault after she slapped a teenage boy in the face after he had kicked...