Deer census urged for Killarney National Park

The Irish Deer Commission is calling for a census to establish the number of deer in Killarney National Park.

In the hunting season between September 2018 and February 2019, 272 deer were culled in order to control the population.

Damien Hannigan is spokesperson for the Irish Deer Commission which promotes efforts to improve the management and conservation of the animal.

He says a census is needed to establish the numbers of red and sika deer in Killarney National Park.

From this, authorities could determine sustainable deer numbers in the park.