A Kerry TD says a dedicated phoneline is being set up as a single point of contact for volunteers in the county.

Fianna Fail’s Norma Foley says she has been inundated with offers of help from people for the elderly and those who are self-isolating.

Deputy Foley says coronavirus has presented many issues across the board and great work is being done locally and nationally.

She says the dedicated phoneline should be established within the next 48 hours and will be publicised then: