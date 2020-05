The number of race days at Killarney in July has been reduced from five to three.

These will all be stand-alone fixtures; on the evenings of Tuesday the 7th, Monday the 13th and Wednesday the 15th.

The 7th will be a national hunt card, and the other two flat meetings.

The two lost days will be refixed for later in the year.

Killarney had been due to race from July 13th to 17th.