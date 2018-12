There has been a decrease of over 85% in new car sales in Kerry during November.

Two new cars were sold in Kerry in November this year, a decrease of over 85% compared to the same period last year when 14 were sold.

That’s according to figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.





Since January this year, the number of new car sales in Kerry has decreased by over 5% on the same period last year.

2,658 cars have already been sold in 2018 compared to over 2,819 in 2017.