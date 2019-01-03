Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Jan 4th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. House strictly private please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Thursday Local Basketball Fixture
One Fixture tonight in LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS:Glenbeigh Falcons v Team Kerry Cobras, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 7:00pm ;
Kerry’s newest millionaire to collect their winnings this week
Kerry's newest millionaire is set to collect their winnings this week.The winner of the €1 million Daily Millions ticket has made contact with the...
Declan Silles, Liscahane, Ardfert.
Player & Coach of the Month Award’s for Kerry Basketball Clubs
Garveys Tralee Warriors Paul Dick has been named December Player of the Month by Basketball Ireland.The pointguard has earned the award after some...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United have made it four-wins from four games under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (PR: Sol-shar).Second half goals from Romelu Lukaku...
