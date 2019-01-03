Declan Silles, Liscahane, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Jan 4th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. House strictly private please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.