Declan O’Sullivan reveals details of his backroom team

Declan O’Sullivan says he will cast the net wide to give late-developing players an opportunity to play for the Kerry Under 20s.

The Dromid-Pearses man, who is set to be ratified for the position at January’s County Committee meeting, says John Galvin from Dr Crokes and Sean O’Sullivan from Cromane will be part of his management team.

He hasn’t confirmed whether former team-mate Aidan O’Mahony will be part of the set-up.

Declan O’Sullivan has been speaking to John Drummey who asked him why he wants to be the Kerry Under 20s football manager.