Decision on IT Tralee’s proposed merger with CIT due in second quarter of 2020

A decision on IT Tralee’s proposed merger with CIT is due in the second quarter of this year.

The Munster Technological University is the planned result of the merger between the two institutes, a process which was first mooted in 2009.

Last year, an international panel recommended the merger be delayed, as it felt the administrative, managerial and financial capacities to take on university functions were not assured.

IT Tralee and CIT are now required to submit a final report to the Minister for Education and Skills detailing their compliance with conditions set by legislation.

This must be submitted no later than the end of the first quarter of 2020, according to the Higher Education Authority.

Within 60 days of this, the minister will inform the institutions of his decision on compliance with these conditions, following consultation with various bodies.

Last year, Radio Kerry showed that the estimated costs of the proposed merger between IT Tralee and CIT have increased by over €16 million.

The IOTs previously said the main benefit of merging is an expected increase in students and income.