Decision on Tralee Courthouse understood to be close

The Manager of the Tralee Municipal District says a decision on a new courthouse for Tralee is understood to be close.

Michael Scannell was responding to a motion by Cllr Jim Finucane in which he called for a feasibility study to transform the current courthouse on Ashe Street and for the council to facilitate a new purpose-built facility.

Cllr Finucane said the current courthouse is not fit for purpose.





It’s understood the Courts Service are considering developing a new facility on the former Denny site at the Island of Geese.

The Courts Service and Kerry County Council have held discussions about retaining the maximum amount of services in the town centre.