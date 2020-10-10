Decision on South Kerry Greenway expected within two weeks

An Bórd Pleanála says it expects to issue a decision on the fate of the South Kerry Greenway within the next two weeks.
It’s just over a year since a month-long oral hearing on the proposed multi-million-euro project from Glenbeigh to Renard was held by An Bord Pleanala.
That hearing examined Kerry County Council’s planning application and an application for a Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands needed.
A decision by An Bord Pleanala has been deferred on several occasions; the latest indicative date was yesterday October 9th.
The Board says it’s finalising its work on the case and expects to issue its decision within the next two weeks.