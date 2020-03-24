Decision on South Kerry Greenway deferred

A decision on the South Kerry Greenway has been deferred.

An Bord Pleanála held a four-week oral hearing into the proposed greenway during October and November of last year, following failure between Kerry County Council and affected landowners to agree on the 32km-route.

A decision was due later this week.

48 hectares – or 115 acres – are needed for the proposed South Kerry Greenway.

Kerry County Council decided to acquire the lands by compulsory purchase order, following failure to secure agreement over the years with nearly 200 landowners along the 32-kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard.

As a result, An Bord Pleanála held an oral hearing, which heard from the local authority, environmental and cycling groups, and landowners.

The hearing was divided into two modules: submissions to the planning application for the greenway and submissions to the CPO.

During the hearing, council documents showed the expected cost of the project will exceed €20.6 million; however, it expects to break even within nine years of the greenway becoming operational.

In recent days, An Bord Pleanála said Inspector Karla McBride is still compiling the report.

The new target date for a decision in this case is April 30th.