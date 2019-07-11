Decision relating to brewery storage tanks appealed

A decision to refuse retention planning permission for three fermentation storage tanks as part of a Killarney brewery has been appealed.

In May, Kerry County Council refused permission for the tanks at Killarney Brewing Company’s premises at Muckross Road.

Killarney Brewing Company Limited had applied for retention for three external fermentation storage tanks, a low walled containment area and to erect cladding to the rear of the existing brewery.

Kerry County Council refused due to the height, scale and proximity to the boundaries of the site and the industrial character would seriously injure the residential amenities and depreciate property values to the north and west.

The local authority said the tanks would result in a significant intensification in use of the site and would be contrary to the original planning permission granted.

Planners added this would set an undesirable precedent for developments in the area.

Killarney Brewing Company has now appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanala which will make its ruling by October 29th.