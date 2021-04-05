Decision to refuse planning for Killarney carpark appealed

A decision to refuse planning permission for a carpark in Killarney has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

VIP City Parking trading as RFC Car Park Management Limited had applied to Kerry County Council to provide a public carpark with 28 spaces and associated site works at High Street.

In refusing permission, Kerry County Council said access to the proposed carpark is substandard and inadequate to cater safely for the additional traffic.

Planners also said the proposed surface and water drainage are inadequate for the town centre location adding the development would endanger public safety by reason of a traffic hazard.

In their appeal to An Bord Pleanála, the developers say the proposal is for a short-term carpark as the applicant had secured commercial terms for a four-year lease on the site.

The applicant says there is significant and broad support from business owners and locals for a carpark in the area to support tourism and business trade.

The developer said the removal of both right-hand turning movements from St Anne’s Road, using bollards and kerb adjustments, would provide a solution to the traffic movements issue.

The developer also said the existing surface is naturally absorptive and the cost implications of re-surfacing made the commercial viability of the scheme unworkable.

An Bord Pleanála is due to decide on the matter by July 28th.