Decision to refuse north Kerry solar farm appealed

A decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission for a solar farm in north Kerry has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Terra Solar II Limited had sought planning permission for ten years for the solar farm including almost 360,000 square metres of solar panels, with a lifespan of 35 years.

The proposed development was earmarked for a 99-hectare site Tullamore, Drombeg and Coolkeragh, Listowel.





Terra Solar II Limited has appealed the refusal to An Bord Pleanala.

Appeals have also been lodged by Peter Sweetman and members of the Tullamore Action Group who are urging the planning appeals boards not to grant permission for the project.

A decision will be made by February 14th next year.